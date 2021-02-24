COVID-19 puts Andy Hoffman's battle with cancer in a 'tailspin'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This (test) unfortunately was positive and put our world in a tailspin," Brianna Hoffman wrote.

Andy Hoffman received a monoclonal antibody infusion and recovered from the virus. But likely because he couldn't go in for cancer treatments, Andy Hoffman's neurological symptoms worsened, his wife said. He went into the Mayo Clinic emergency room on Feb. 8 and learned that the cancer had progressed, with "many new and increased sites of enhancement," including in his spine.

Andy Hoffman completed a round of radiation treatment on Feb. 14 but still struggles to walk. Doctors have switched his chemotherapy treatment to Avastin, a drug that has improved symptoms of people with glioblastoma. He also may begin receiving Keytruda, which is in clinical trials for his type of cancer.

Through it all, Brianna Hoffman says that her husband remains the same "intelligent, hard-working, extroverted, kind, fun-loving, goal-setting" man, and they are grateful to friends who continue to help the family.

"This is such a horrible disease," Brianna Hoffman wrote. "Even though Andy's diagnosis was 7 months ago, we are still in denial that this is happening. We are, however, grateful for the past 7 months as we are thankful for each day that God gives us together here on earth."