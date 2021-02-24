COVID-19 puts Andy Hoffman's battle with cancer in a 'tailspin'

Nine years ago, Andy Hoffman sat by his son's side as Jack was treated for pediatric brain cancer. Now, Andy continues to his own battle with cancer -- after surviving COVID-19.
The Hoffman family gained prominence in 2013, when a then 7-year-old Jack Hoffman lined up in the backfield at the Huskers' Red-White Spring Game and ran 69 yards for a touchdown. The play, viewed by millions over the years, raised awareness of pediatric brain cancer and sparked donations to the Team Jack Foundation.
Jack Hoffman, a 15-year-old freshman at West Holt High School, is in remission for his cancer, and the foundation led by Andy Hoffman has raised $8.4 million for pediatric cancer research.
But in July 2020, Andy Hoffman learned he had glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor which had begun to affect his ability to walk. He received chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, but in October, doctors found two more brain tumors.
Imaging scans from January showed the tumors had decreased in size, so doctors continued chemotherapy but took a month-long break from radiation treatment, according to an update posted this week to Facebook by Andy Hoffman's wife, Brianna Hoffman. Andy Hoffman was scheduled for more scans at the beginning of February.
But by the end of January, Andy Hoffman had developed a cough and went for a COVID-19 test.
"This (test) unfortunately was positive and put our world in a tailspin," Brianna Hoffman wrote.
Andy Hoffman received a monoclonal antibody infusion and recovered from the virus. But likely because he couldn't go in for cancer treatments, Andy Hoffman's neurological symptoms worsened, his wife said. He went into the Mayo Clinic emergency room on Feb. 8 and learned that the cancer had progressed, with "many new and increased sites of enhancement," including in his spine.
Andy Hoffman completed a round of radiation treatment on Feb. 14 but still struggles to walk. Doctors have switched his chemotherapy treatment to Avastin, a drug that has improved symptoms of people with glioblastoma. He also may begin receiving Keytruda, which is in clinical trials for his type of cancer.
Through it all, Brianna Hoffman says that her husband remains the same "intelligent, hard-working, extroverted, kind, fun-loving, goal-setting" man, and they are grateful to friends who continue to help the family.
"This is such a horrible disease," Brianna Hoffman wrote. "Even though Andy's diagnosis was 7 months ago, we are still in denial that this is happening. We are, however, grateful for the past 7 months as we are thankful for each day that God gives us together here on earth."
