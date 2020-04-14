COVID-19 claims two more residents of Adams assisted-living center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more residents of an Adams assisted-living center struggling with the coronavirus have died, the regional health department that serves Gage County said Tuesday.

A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.

Their cases follow the March 31 death of a woman in her 90s from the same assisted-living center, about 30 miles south of Lincoln.

Also Tuesday, Showalter reported a woman in her 20s who works at Gold Crest was confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total number of cases connected to residents and employees to 24.

The staffer, one of six employees now confirmed to have the virus, was isolating at home and being monitored by the department.

Of the 21 coronavirus-linked deaths reported in the state, at least eight were residents of groups homes, including two in Douglas County, two in Hall County and one in Washington County.