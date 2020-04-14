COVID-19 claims two more residents of Adams assisted-living center

Two more residents of an Adams assisted-living center struggling with the coronavirus have died, the regional health department that serves Gage County said Tuesday.
A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.
Their cases follow the March 31 death of a woman in her 90s from the same assisted-living center, about 30 miles south of Lincoln.
Also Tuesday, Showalter reported a woman in her 20s who works at Gold Crest was confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total number of cases connected to residents and employees to 24.
The staffer, one of six employees now confirmed to have the virus, was isolating at home and being monitored by the department.
Of the 21 coronavirus-linked deaths reported in the state, at least eight were residents of groups homes, including two in Douglas County, two in Hall County and one in Washington County.
Darrell Dibben, a 90-year-old former Dana College professor who died Sunday, had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March.
Residents were moved to a number of neighboring health care facilities and hospitals. While empty, a complete deep cleaning of the facility was to be done.
Carter Place has not reopened.
Dibben, a Korean War veteran, had a 30-year tenure at Dana College where he taught communications, language arts and education classes, according to an obituary in the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise.
Dibben also helped start the Dana College radio station KDCV-FM, and was manager and adviser of the station until his retirement in 1995.
Also on Tuesday, Douglas County reported the death of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. In all, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven Douglas County residents.
