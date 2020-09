Council Bluffs gambler ordered to pay restitution for false tax filings in Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man who underreported his earnings from being a bookie for an online, off-shore gambling operation was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday and ordered to pay more than $100,285.

Tony Merksick pleaded guilty to a single count of filing false tax returns.

A grand jury initially indicted him on two counts, but one was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Chief Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

In court records, Derick Tarr, a special agent with the IRS' criminal investigation unit, said Merksick told investigators he created TJM Enterprises Inc. 10 years ago for reporting his professional gambling earnings and expenses for income tax purposes and to be able to get personal loans and buy assets.

But the investigation revealed Merksick actually was operating as a bookmaker for an online gambling operation that used servers in Costa Rica.

Tarr said, as a bookie, Merksick took bets, paid out winnings and collected gambling losses from clients and profited by setting the odds for all the wagers he collected, the special agent said.