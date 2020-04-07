Council approves $8.3 million bid for new Fire and Rescue building

BEATRICE — Construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building will cost nearly $8.3 million, the lowest of five bids received and substantially lower than the estimated cost of $9 million.
During a video conference meeting Monday, the Beatrice City Council approved the bid from Lincoln-based Hampton Commercial Construction to complete the project.
The cost includes on-site infrastructure work.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, including acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and construction.
Bonds will cover the cost of the project, with an additional half-cent city sales tax implemented to pay off the bonds.
“The sales tax that was put in place will remain in place as long as there’s bonds outstanding on this project,” Tempelmeyer said. “Our anticipation all along was hoping to have that done in 10 years. With this bid and the money we’ve spent already, we’re still on pace to do that.”
Council member Bob Morgan asked if the council could get a lower bond rate because of the effects of COVID-19.
Tempelmeyer said he thinks the council needs to give things time to settle.
“I know some places that went for bonds not too long ago who were honestly kind of caught in some turmoil and had some trouble issuing those,” Tempelmeyer said.
During a previous meeting, Tempelmeyer said he expects construction to take more than a year.
Plans for a new station go back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is about 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with about 16,000 square feet.
