Council approves $8.3 million bid for new Fire and Rescue building

BEATRICE — Construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building will cost nearly $8.3 million, the lowest of five bids received and substantially lower than the estimated cost of $9 million.

During a video conference meeting Monday, the Beatrice City Council approved the bid from Lincoln-based Hampton Commercial Construction to complete the project.

The cost includes on-site infrastructure work.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, including acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and construction.

Bonds will cover the cost of the project, with an additional half-cent city sales tax implemented to pay off the bonds.

“The sales tax that was put in place will remain in place as long as there’s bonds outstanding on this project,” Tempelmeyer said. “Our anticipation all along was hoping to have that done in 10 years. With this bid and the money we’ve spent already, we’re still on pace to do that.”

Council member Bob Morgan asked if the council could get a lower bond rate because of the effects of COVID-19.