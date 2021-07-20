Corrections director announces two staff appointments

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes announced two executive-level staff appointments on Tuesday.

Frakes appointed Shaun Settles to serve as warden of the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and Ryan Gilbride as the general counsel for the department, both effective Aug. 2, according to a news release.

Settles has been the assistant warden at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln since 2017 and has also worked at the Lincoln Correctional Center, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and Nebraska Correctional Center for Women since he began his career in 1993. Settles holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska, according to the news release.

“Settles helped manage CCC-L during the 160-bed women’s unit expansion project and other facility upgrades,” Frakes said in the release. “He is a reliable and solid performer who has built good relationships with his peers and members of the incarcerated population. This is a natural next step for him, taking over the management of a facility.”