 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corrections director announces two staff appointments
0 Comments

Corrections director announces two staff appointments

  • 0

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes announced two executive-level staff appointments on Tuesday.

Frakes appointed Shaun Settles to serve as warden of the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and Ryan Gilbride as the general counsel for the department, both effective Aug. 2, according to a news release.

Settles has been the assistant warden at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln since 2017 and has also worked at the Lincoln Correctional Center, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and Nebraska Correctional Center for Women since he began his career in 1993. Settles holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska, according to the news release.

“Settles helped manage CCC-L during the 160-bed women’s unit expansion project and other facility upgrades,” Frakes said in the release. “He is a reliable and solid performer who has built good relationships with his peers and members of the incarcerated population. This is a natural next step for him, taking over the management of a facility.”

Gilbride has previous experience working in state government and civil litigation in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to the news release. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a law degree from Creighton. 

Ex-nurse at Lancaster County Jail accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates, theft of catalytic converters
Liquid K2 is the latest contraband problem for Nebraska prisons, jails
Former Nebraska prisons administrator sues state, says prison was manipulating housing stats

Where the prisoners are in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services runs 10 prisons across the state – four in Lincoln, three in Omaha and others in Tecumseh, McCook and York. Here’s a breakdown of those prisons.

1 of 11
Prisons logo 2020 with bars
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News