Corps hires firm to fix Platte River breach near Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $1.68 million contract to repair approximately 300 feet of a flood-damaged bank of the Platte River near where it flows into the Missouri River near Plattsmouth.

At that location, the entire depth of the bank on one side of the river has washed away, allowing water to exit the channel and begin to establish a new path to the Missouri River, according to the Corps.

Midlands Construction Inc. of Nebraska City will reconstruct the bank to match its pre-flood elevations with large rock to be added to prevent the bank from washing out again.

Work is expected to continue through early March.

“The intent of this repair is to restore a single, reliable confluence for the Platte and Missouri rivers that can efficiently merge flows from both systems and to retain its self-cleaning ability to avoid adverse impacts to the Missouri River navigation channel,” said Dave Sobczyk, a corps official at the Omaha office.

The City of Plattsmouth will have no direct involvement with the repairs because it’s outside the city limits, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Nevertheless, he added that the repairs should help this area in future high-water situations.

“It’s definitely good news for the city,” he said.

