Coronavirus hospitalization eases in Omaha, stable in Lincoln

"I'm not aware of any incidents or violations" of the 10-person rule on Memorial Day, Ricketts said. That limit is accompanied by a directive to try to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing between people.

"People have been willing to accommodate" those limits and restrictions in a citizen effort to curtail the spread of the virus, he said.

Ricketts said he would hope that Nebraskans would encourage one another to adhere to those standards "if you see somebody who could do a better job."

"If you need somebody else" to help, he suggested, they could "contact the mayor."

Meanwhile, the governor said Nebraska continues to ramp up its testing to identify people who may have been infected with the virus and begin the task of reaching out to others who may have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed positive so they, in turn, can be informed and isolate themselves.

Ricketts has set a goal of 3,000 tests per day.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska now stands at 153, with a disproportionate number being elderly residents of long-term care facilities.