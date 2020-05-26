You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus hospitalization eases in Omaha, stable in Lincoln
The recent increase in coronavirus patients in Omaha hospitals has stabilized, at least for now, easing some concerns expressed last week about the rising numbers and their impact on the Douglas County health care system.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said he remains "in close contact" with hospital officials, "and everybody feels they are managing the situation without any issue."

In Omaha, "it's more of an ICU (intensive care unit) availability issue," he said.

Meanwhile, conditions in the hospital system in Lincoln remain "very, very stable," he said.

WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes growing coronavirus hospitalizations in Lincoln, Omaha

Anthone offered those assessments in answer to questions raised at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus news briefing.

Contacts and conversations with hospital officials are ongoing, the governor said, as the state reacts to the increase in coronavirus cases in Nebraska's most populous county.

Answering other questions on the day after a Memorial Day holiday that saw some Americans crowding together in large numbers, ignoring social distancing standards and not wearing masks at a variety of celebrations across the country, Ricketts said he was not aware of any such activities in Nebraska.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited in the state until the end of May, when a new directive will take effect allowing gatherings of up to 25 people through the month of June.

Ricketts says he'll be cautious in controlling crowd size

"I'm not aware of any incidents or violations" of the 10-person rule on Memorial Day, Ricketts said. That limit is accompanied by a directive to try to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing between people.

"People have been willing to accommodate" those limits and restrictions in a citizen effort to curtail the spread of the virus, he said.

Ricketts said he would hope that Nebraskans would encourage one another to adhere to those standards "if you see somebody who could do a better job."

"If you need somebody else" to help, he suggested, they could "contact the mayor."

WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes recovery of business activity after huge hit

Meanwhile, the governor said Nebraska continues to ramp up its testing to identify people who may have been infected with the virus and begin the task of reaching out to others who may have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed positive so they, in turn, can be informed and isolate themselves.

Ricketts has set a goal of 3,000 tests per day.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska now stands at 153, with a disproportionate number being elderly residents of long-term care facilities. 

Ricketts focuses on protecting assisted-living residents from coronavirus

Confirmed cases statewide climbed to 12,619 on Tuesday, but new cases numbered fewer than 300 for the fourth of five days.

Anthone said the number of beds available in Douglas County hospitals has stabilized while the number of available beds in intensive care units has actually increased by 3%.

The number of available ventilators "does not seem to be an issue" at all, he said.

In Lancaster County, Anthone said, hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators are readily available.

Hospitals in Nebraska have "all agreed to cooperate," he said, and that means Omaha hospitals can "use Lincoln capacity if necessary" to meet their needs.

"We have had great cooperation within and between (hospital) systems," Anthone said. "And they all provide excellent care."

WATCH NOW: Ricketts sets rules to reopen bars and movie theaters, pools and zoos

Ricketts said 46% of hospital beds, 43% of ICU beds and 77% of ventilators are currently available statewide.

The governor said he has no personal knowledge of the condition of Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who is hospitalized at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"I've been praying for him and his family," Ricketts said.

On Thursday, the governor said, he will participate in what will be the last in a series of weekly coronavirus town hall telecasts on NET. The hour-long event begins at 8:30 p.m. 

A year after battling floods, Nebraska National Guard now on duty fighting coronavirus

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
