Continued decline in COVID-19 patients gives Nebraska hospitals chance to 'exhale'

As COVID-19 indicators continue to decline across Nebraska, hospital leaders say things are starting to return somewhat to normal.

As of Sunday night, there were 279 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, which is down about 64% from a month ago and the lowest number since mid-August.

Kevin Miller, president of CHI Health's Lakeside and Midlands hospitals in the Omaha area, said the volume of new COVID-19 admissions has dropped significantly, and patients tend to be less sick than in the past.

A month ago, Miller said, his hospitals had about 40-45 COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they had four.

"You definitely see the change," he said. “There was a big exhale when we saw the volume going down."

Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, echoed that, saying his hospital had only one COVID-19 patient on Monday, compared with an average of about 8-12 a day a month ago.

Richmond also said his hospital has seen a huge decline in the number of people testing positive for the disease. In January, it set a pandemic record for positive tests, but that number dropped by more than half in February.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the test positivity rate in Nebraska dropped to 5.5% last week, the lowest it's been since mid-July.

The positivity rates translate to case numbers that have declined sharply.

Nebraska reported only 968 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, down from a record 29,141 cases reported in the week beginning Jan. 16.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, told The Associated Press on Monday that the numbers have improved so quickly because 67% of the state's residents over the age of 5 are vaccinated and others have developed natural immunity after being infected with omicron. The four- to six-month outlook is good, allowing Nebraskans “to think about getting back to normal,” he said.

“Everybody is really optimistic that hopefully we can get back to living with the virus rather than having to let the virus somewhat control us,” said Anthone, who said he believes the state can get down to the levels it saw in June, when only 27 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide.

While declining case numbers have been the driver of lower hospital numbers, another factor that has helped is the opening of skilled nursing home beds as part of the state's hospital decompression program.

The first beds opened up in Lincoln a few weeks ago, and recovering COVID patients have been able to cycle through, said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Last week, the first beds opened in Omaha, and Nordquist said a contract has now been finalized to open beds in Grand Island.

Despite the decline in COVID-19 patients, hospital leaders say they still have plenty to do.

"We're still really busy," Richmond said. "It's a little bit more of a normal busy."

Miller said his Omaha-area hospitals remain near capacity, with many people coming in for care that they have delayed because of the pandemic.

"We are starting to see people getting caught up on their care, especially surgical cases," Miller said.

That means hospitals are continuing to deal with staffing issues.

Miller said his hospitals continue to employ travel nurses and have more scheduled to work shifts in the coming weeks.

Existing staff also still face stress of working long hours and extra shifts, while occasionally being mistreated by patients and family members angry about pandemic-related restrictions that remain in place.

In an effort to recognize those workers, this week has been declared Healthcare Workers Appreciation Week. People are asked to show their appreciation by wearing white, leaving lights on in their home or lighting up their business, and performing random acts of kindness for health care workers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

