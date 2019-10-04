Three people were injured Friday while working on a new building on Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus.
The workers were on the site of a new multidisciplinary building being built on the central part of campus.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Corey Lieneman said the three people were transported to hospitals, one to Beatrice and the other two to Lincoln.
“It appears a concrete wall fell, and they had a couple workers who got trapped under the wall.”
Lieneman said the workers were freed by the time rescue workers arrived on the scene. He added the two workers transported to the Bryan trauma unit sustained serious injuries.