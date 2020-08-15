Construction on Nebraska 33 begins Monday

Work will begin Monday on Nebraska 33 from mile markers 16.5 to 26.2, from Southwest 100th Street to west of Crete, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Lincoln-based Constructors Inc. has the $1,031,294 contract, which includes grading, concrete paving, culvert extensions and seeding.
The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph, with an 11-foot-wide restriction in place. The project is anticipated to be completed by December.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones.
