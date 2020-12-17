Confidential physician wellness program seeing engagement

Nebraska doctors, among the health care professionals who have weathered a stressful year in the U.S., can now take advantage of a program that promotes physician wellness.

LifeBridge Nebraska, a statewide version of a national program with the same name, is offering an avenue for physicians to be honest about concerns and issues in their working life.

Professional burnout, isolation due to litigation, concerns around sustainable private practices and many more issues exist in the profession, with or without a global pandemic.

According to Dr. Todd Stull, medical director for LifeBridge Nebraska, a big obstacle for physicians is feeling like they "shouldn't need help," or a "fear of the stigma" surrounding wellness practices.

But to Amy Reynoldson, vice president of the Nebraska Medical Association (which hosts LifeBridge Nebraska), that stigma should be debunked by virtue of the fact that a physician seeking out help means they might be better at their job.

Physicians looking to speak with coaches (who are also physicians) need only call LifeBridge’s toll-free number. They’re taken through the different options for coaches and asked to state preferences and answer a series of questions.