Confidential physician wellness program seeing engagement

Nebraska doctors, among the health care professionals who have weathered a stressful year in the U.S., can now take advantage of a program that promotes physician wellness.
LifeBridge Nebraska, a statewide version of a national program with the same name, is offering an avenue for physicians to be honest about concerns and issues in their working life.
Professional burnout, isolation due to litigation, concerns around sustainable private practices and many more issues exist in the profession, with or without a global pandemic.
According to Dr. Todd Stull, medical director for LifeBridge Nebraska, a big obstacle for physicians is feeling like they "shouldn't need help," or a "fear of the stigma" surrounding wellness practices.
But to Amy Reynoldson, vice president of the Nebraska Medical Association (which hosts LifeBridge Nebraska), that stigma should be debunked by virtue of the fact that a physician seeking out help means they might be better at their job.
Physicians looking to speak with coaches (who are also physicians) need only call LifeBridge’s toll-free number. They’re taken through the different options for coaches and asked to state preferences and answer a series of questions.
After being assigned a coach, the name and cellphone number of that coach is given to the physician, who has 24 hours to contact their coach. If they don’t reach out within that 24 hour period, coaches take it upon themselves to connect.
Confidentiality runs deep in this program: When physicians connect with their coaches, Reynoldson receives a notification with an alphanumerical code classifying the physician.
Part of the program's measure of success comes from that 24-hour period — Reynoldson says all the people who have sought out the service have been in contact with their coaches within that time. For them, that shows a high-level of engagement.
LifeBridge Nebraska isn’t a mental health service, though; insurance billing and electronic records aren’t kept, and no medical diagnoses are made. No medications are prescribed. And none of what users of the program say in their confidential meetings gets back to their employers, licensing agencies or insurers.
A lack of that kind of confidentiality is often the reason physicians, globally and in Nebraska, find it hard to look for resources. According to Stull, a focus on physician wellness in the medical industry has been overlooked.
"In older days, there was no such thing as an hour limit, especially during residence training," he said. "It wouldn't be uncommon to work full 20-hour days."
This leads to burnout, Stull said, which is different than depression but can come with feelings of "cynicism and exhaustion."
Feeling unable to speak with candor for fear of forfeiting medical licenses or professional retribution is part of the reason Reynoldson and others involved with LifeBridge Nebraska felt a program of this kind was important.
"We didn't make (Nebraska Medical Association) membership a requirement because we don't want to constrain accessibility," she said. "In a way, we wanted to provide protections (for Nebraska physicians)."
Reynoldson and Stull both agree that LifeBridge Nebraska is unique in its function because their cadre of coaches are also physicians. That choice was intentional, said Reynoldson.
"A licensed practitioner wouldn't really understand," she said. "It's the nature of a physician to coach. We just had to make sure there were no conflicts of interest."
Reynoldson had quite a few people reach out to her seeking out a position as a physician-coach for the program.
"Before, the reaction to a physician seeking out these kinds of resources would be, 'Quit complaining,'" Stull said. "The culture of medicine is starting to change."
