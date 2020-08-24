Computer glitch is cause of apparent delays in Test Nebraska results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Peters came down with a fever and a slight cough and, like hundreds of thousands of others across the state since March, signed up to get tested for the coronavirus through Test Nebraska.

But after going through the drive-thru testing site at Gateway Mall last Wednesday, Peters was still awaiting notification that his test reached the laboratory at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Monday morning.

"I ended up calling on Saturday to just see if my test had gotten to the lab, or maybe if the email had got caught up in my junk mail," said Peters, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.

"They said they didn't know what happened, but they weren't there."

Specifically, he said whomever he talked to on the other end of the Test Nebraska hotline told him that the tests from Aug. 19-20 "did not go to the lab."

"They were trying to dance around saying they were lost, but essentially, it was 'we don't know what happened and where they are, but they are not at the lab and they are not at the testing center.'"

Other people awaiting their COVID-19 test results from late last week shared similar stories with the Journal Star on Monday, but each with a variation on the explanation that was given to them.