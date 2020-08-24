Computer glitch is cause of apparent delays in Test Nebraska results

Jordan Peters came down with a fever and a slight cough and, like hundreds of thousands of others across the state since March, signed up to get tested for the coronavirus through Test Nebraska.
But after going through the drive-thru testing site at Gateway Mall last Wednesday, Peters was still awaiting notification that his test reached the laboratory at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Monday morning.
"I ended up calling on Saturday to just see if my test had gotten to the lab, or maybe if the email had got caught up in my junk mail," said Peters, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.
"They said they didn't know what happened, but they weren't there."
Specifically, he said whomever he talked to on the other end of the Test Nebraska hotline told him that the tests from Aug. 19-20 "did not go to the lab."
"They were trying to dance around saying they were lost, but essentially, it was 'we don't know what happened and where they are, but they are not at the lab and they are not at the testing center.'"
Other people awaiting their COVID-19 test results from late last week shared similar stories with the Journal Star on Monday, but each with a variation on the explanation that was given to them.
"I've called them every day since Friday inquiring about my test results," said Heather Foster, a special education teacher at Lincoln Public Schools, who was also tested last Wednesday.
When she called, she said Test Nebraska indicated it had no record of her test in the lab.
"They said via phone they are still trying to figure out what happened to the tests, but said I should just schedule another one," Foster added.
And Laney Boyd said she was told to expect delays in receiving the results of her Test Nebraska test from last Wednesday's event at Gateway because of a large influx of test kits to the lab.
Officials from both the hospital that hosts the Test Nebraska lab as well as the state said there is no indication of tests being lost, or a backlog of tests to work through.
Nor was there any apparent issue with the process, which asks individuals to complete an online screening and schedule a time for testing and notifies them through text message or email at various stages along the way.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth said there are no issues at the Test Nebraska lab.
"The test turnaround time remains 48-72 hours, and there is no backlog," spokeswoman Taylor Barth said.
On Monday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts said there was no evidence to suggest tests were lost and urged those who get tested to be patient.
Statewide, the average turnaround time for Test Nebraska tests is 2.2 days, while in Lincoln, the average time is 2.9 days, according to the dashboard maintained by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Ricketts said a member of his cabinet was recently tested and received their results the next day.
"Sometimes the tests will take a little bit longer to get back," he said.
Monday's 29 reported tests marked the fewest number of test results reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department since May 10, when 45 were reported.
Only six new cases were reported in Lancaster County on Monday.
Tim Konecky, who was tested last Thursday, said someone on the Test Nebraska hotline told him computer problems had created issues uploading the data and delayed results from being sent out.
A press release from the health department as part of its daily update on Monday seemed to back the explanation Konecky was given.
"The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are currently working through technical difficulties with lab reporting data," it read. "Additional data will be included with future updates as the data reporting issue is resolved."
Shortly before 4 p.m., whatever problem Test Nebraska results had been experiencing appeared to be sorting itself out. Test results were arriving in emails and text messages, despite those individuals never receiving the promised notice their test had arrived as planned.
"Whoa, speak of the devil," Konecky said. "Just received a text message saying my results are in."
The news came in big, bold letters.
NEGATIVE.
