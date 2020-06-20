Commission reduces limit for mountain lion season to four
Commission reduces limit for mountain lion season to four

Mountain lion

Mountain lion 

 Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission cut the number of mountain lions that can be killed in the 2021 season from eight to four during its monthly meeting on Friday in Lincoln.

The commission will issue 320 permits — half the number that was issued this year — in a lottery for Nebraska residents only. The season will be Jan. 2 to Feb. 28 in the Pine Ridge Unit, and will end immediately if hunters reach the harvest limit of four mountain lions or the sublimit of two females.

If the limit is not reached, an auxiliary season will take place March 13-31, which will also end immediately if one of the limits is reached. One permit will be issued for each mountain lion remaining for the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will only be allowed in an auxiliary season.

There is a bag limit of one mountain lion of either sex for each permit. An unsuccessful hunter in the first season can apply to convert that permit to an auxiliary season permit.

A genetic survey in May and June of 2019 indicated there were approximately 34 mountain lions in the Pine Ridge at that time, a drop from 59 in 2017. There are no population estimates for the Niobrara Valley Or Wildcat Hills areas.

