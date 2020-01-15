Coming soon to Memorial Stadium? Cheesehead factory making Runza hat

In a Milwaukee factory filled with foam cheesehead hats, Ralph Bruno fed his crew.

A feast of Runzas, shipped from Lincoln.

“It was quite popular,” Bruno said. “It feels like comfort food.”

Before that meal last year, he’d never heard of a Runza. That was his first taste of the sandwich (he “quite liked” it), his first look — and the critical first step in potentially turning it into a mass-produced, 10-by-20-inch piece of polyurethane headgear.

“We really need to see these things in person. It sounds like a way to get free food, but it really helps us out.”

Bruno started Foamation 32 years ago after making his first wedge-shaped cheesehead out of his mother’s couch cushion. They remain the backbone of Foamation, but the company now produces cheese crowns, cheese cowboy hats, cheese sombreros, cheese purses and other cheese accessories.

But it also creates custom designs — cheesesteak hats for the Philadelphia Eagles, watermelons for L.A. Rams fans, pink pig heads and, years ago, hot wings hats for the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York.