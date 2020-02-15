Columbus woman makes name for herself as entrepreneur, community advocate

“It’s pretty awesome,” she said of being a mom. “I’m hoping to teach them what I learned from my dad, just about hard work.”

Her daughter has taken a love for business, as she mentioned how Paisley has become a bit of a celebrity among the clientele of all the places she works. Paisley, she noted, likes to do dishes and mingle with people.

Saalfeld is admittedly a little pink-obsessed. Besides her pink pickup truck (she had a pink Ford Mustang prior to that), she has a pink trailer, four wheeler, lawn mower, toolbox, tools, and enjoys spending time in Cork & Barrel’s room that is a pink haven. Even Fabulous Forever is a noticeably pink building in the downtown district, though she assured the building just happened to be that color prior to the store moving there. It was a happy coincidence, she noted.

“I think for me, it’s just a super happy color. It’s fun, bright and friendly,” Saalfeld said of her favorite color. “I’ve just always been drawn to pink anything. If it doesn’t come in pink, I make it pink. Now, it just feels like it is part of me.”