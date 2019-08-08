A 1-year-old child was found dead in the back of a vehicle Wednesday night in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Police got a report of an unattended death about 5:51 p.m. Wednesday regarding a 37-year-old woman who left her son inside her vehicle in the parking lot while she went to work.
The child was left in the vehicle from about 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m., Capt. Todd Thalken said. Thalken said it was an unintentional and terrible tragedy and that the mother has other children.
“It’s just a horrible, bad thing that happened,” Thalken said. “There was a lack of intent, a lack of anything malicious. The lady feels horrible. She’s got a routine that she follows every day and for some reason yesterday that routine didn’t happen.”
Police did not disclose the name of the mother, child or place of employment. The child was declared dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.