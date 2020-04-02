Columbus teen killed in vehicle-pedestrian fatality; Duncan man arrested
Columbus teen killed in vehicle-pedestrian fatality; Duncan man arrested

A 19-year-old Columbus woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation indicated that a pickup, driven by 56-year-old Duncan resident Michael Hieb, struck Jaqueline Robledo, 19, of Columbus, shortly after midnight.

Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Robledo to the Columbus Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said Hieb's pickup didn't stop and instead continued on. He said Hieb and the pickup were located a few minutes later by law enforcement.

Hieb was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatality accident and housed at the Platte County Detention Facility.

The Columbus Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the locating and recovery of the pickup.

Damages to the pickup are estimated at $2,000.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash, and seat belts were in use.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

