COLUMBUS — The long, winding path of the Great American Rail-Trail could roll through Columbus.
Doug Moore, public property director for the City of Columbus, discussed how local trails could tie in with the national route at the Board of Parks Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
“In Columbus, we’ll use the trails we currently have,” Moore said. “We’ll use the Lost Creek Trail, the Wilderness Park Trail, the Sunset Park Trail and the Bob White Trail, try to use those that are already in our community. Then, we have to connect the communities. That’s the challenge.”
The Great American Rail-Trail is a project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, an organization that started the project in order to convert old train lines into trails for biking and hiking. More than half of the path is complete; however, there are still gaps in the route.
In Nebraska, the preferred route follows urban trails in Lincoln and Omaha and the MoPac Trail linking the cities, as well as the Cowboy Trail across the northern part of the state.
However, a large swath from Brainard to Norfolk is not complete. That’s where Columbus comes in, and Moore recently attended a meeting along with Deb Loseke, director of the Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, with organizers.
“We think this would be a good thing to get through Columbus,” Moore said. “We’re trying to work with them on possible ways to get the trail from Norfolk to Columbus. It’s going to be a challenge, because there’s things like going over rivers, like a big one by the name of the Platte that might be a difficult thing to do.”
Moore is hopeful that the trail, if developed, could bring more business to Columbus while also making the town a destination for people looking for a refreshing ride in the great outdoors.
“They would stop and stay overnight in motels and use our restaurants,” Moore said. “It’s hard to say right now, but the impact would be pretty good for our community.”