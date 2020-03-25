Columbus-area veterinarians look back at flood, hope for better days

COLUMBUS -- Ryan Loseke knew that things were going to be bad on the night of March 12, 2019. Massive, historic flooding was expected, but he didn’t know just how bad it would eventually become.
About 1 a.m. that Wednesday, Loseke received a veterinary call to look at someone’s cow. But during the journey there, Loseke ran into a rainstorm that he likened to a typical July shower, only in the middle of March, so it made him raise an eyebrow.
At 4:30 a.m., he received yet another call. To his horror, what he saw as he was driving proved that what people were experiencing was nothing like they had experienced before.
“The snow was gone, and the creek to the south of here was already across the road,” Loseke recalled. “I had never seen water come up so fast, so I knew it wasn’t a good scenario.”
That day was only the beginning of the journey for Ryan and his wife, June, who run their Loseke Veterinary Services practice north of Columbus. The Losekes provide ambulatory care for large livestock and regular veterinary care for smaller animals, such as dogs and cats.
In the weeks and months after the historic March 2019 flooding, they received calls from numerous producers asking them to look at their livestock that had been injured during the catastrophe. It put their skills to the test, as they had to deal with so many injuries in such a short period of time.
For instance, some of the cattle that they had taken in needed IVs in order to survive because they had been out in the cold and were suffering from dehydration. Even in that case, some of the livestock didn’t make it because it had been too long between when they became dehydrated and when they were admitted.
The fact that they managed to get so many of them to recover was an important part of what they did during that time and helped to provide a sense of relief during a trying time for many area farmers.
“It’s an emotional thing for them to lose that much livestock, and to keep as many as they could alive was a huge deal,” June said. “We didn’t really see cattle in terrible shape. There were some that were stuck in mud by the railroad tracks that needed to be euthanized, but we weren’t part of that. Those were beyond help.”
There was also an instance where a couple from New York was visiting the couple for a weekend when they received a call to address a stricken steer. June was having lunch with the group when she received the call, and she couldn’t say no.
“I couldn’t say, ‘I’ve got a group of people here, I can’t see your calf now,’” June said. “I said, ‘We’ll be at the feed yard in 20 minutes and you can come then.’ I told my guests, ‘We’re going to the feed yard, but before we go on a tour, we’re going to help this man and his steer out.’ They were amazing people from the get-go, they didn’t skip a beat and their noses were in it. We had the calf in the chute and we were looking at its leg and they wanted to see, ‘What are you going to do and how are you going to get this calf back to health?’”
Those stories show what a hectic time that it was for the group in the weeks and months following the flooding. Feed was scarce because there was no way to get any kind of transportation across the swollen bodies of water into the area where Ryan and June own land.
“You look at a 511 map and it looked like a bowl of spaghetti,” Ryan said. “Every road was closed.”
Still, they managed to make their mark on the recovery effort through their work with livestock in areas far and wide. Ryan had patients south of the Loup River and in the process of serving them, managed to do some damage to the molding on the front of a pickup truck that the pair owns.
“Traveling to get to our clients was a trick,” June said.
Everything was different, a little bit harder due to the many roads that were still closed weeks afterward. For instance, when the Losekes needed feed for their cattle, they had to find it in places as far as Iowa because the Archer Daniels Midland facility in Columbus was shutdown.
Many other farmers had to find new ways to get important materials, like protein supplements for their livestock. The Losekes didn’t have too many farmers bring their cattle over to the clinic; rather, they went out and did the work on the property themselves in order to save the farmers’ time and money.
“We would go to the place, we would give IV fluids in their barn,” Ryan said. “Veterinarians were helping each other out. ‘Hey, I can’t get to this client, can you take care of it?’ There was a lot of collaboration among the veterinarians in this community to get things taken care of.”
There was also a degree of resiliency among producers across the area. Megan Taylor, an agronomist with Nebraska Extension serving Platte, Boone and Nance counties, said that this trait was common among the people that she spoke with and worked with in the weeks and months following the flooding.
"We have farmers who are incredibly tough and proud of their business," Taylor said. "Some of the producers that I worked with, that is their livelihood, this is their home (and) their everything. They put their blood, sweat and tears, whatever it is, into their operations of their livestock or their cropping ground so it was very hard to see people that devastated.
"But at the same time, everyone said, 'OK, these are the cards that have been dealt, we've got to keep going,' and they did."
One year later, Ryan and June are looking forward to the future. But the specter of last year’s flooding remains in the mind of each and every farmer and producer throughout the area. The Losekes are no different.
They still feel the impact whenever they do pregnancy exams on cattle. As they looked through the many calves that they had to check, they found that there were fewer pregnant cattle as a result of the flooding.
“They’ll have less calves born in the next month or two,” Ryan said. “The cows were open. Some of that started with the cold weather, the flood, poor feed conditions and the pastures weren’t in very good shape. The grass wasn’t good quality this summer because of it.”
There are also lameness issues with cattle and livestock that the pair was still trying to rehab as they got closer and closer to that one year mark.
“The ground was so muddy that feed, legs (and) limbs lingered on for another 45-60 days,” Ryan said.
The flooding was only the beginning in the eyes of the Losekes. People are still affected to this day, still rebuilding their fence, still sending their livestock to them to be treated and still trying to rebuild. They have seen terrible loss and the overall impact of March 2019 is still being felt by so many.
But through it all, producers and animals alike have remained resilient. Resiliency has got them through it and resiliency will continue to get them through it as the years continue.
“It’s a long tail,” Ryan said. “Short of losing a family member, losing their stock (is) tough on producers. I was concerned about the emotional health of our clients because some of them had devastating losses.
“One thing I heard, time after time after time, was, ‘People have it worse than me.’ Locally, I think the loss of James (Wilke, a Columbus area farmer who sacrificed himself to save lives during the flooding) put things into perspective. ‘We suffered losses of our livestock, but we didn’t lose our dad, husband, friend, whatever. Nobody ever felt sorry for themselves. They were very stoic, and I heard 20 times, ‘People have it worse than me.’”
