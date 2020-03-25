Columbus-area veterinarians look back at flood, hope for better days

For instance, some of the cattle that they had taken in needed IVs in order to survive because they had been out in the cold and were suffering from dehydration. Even in that case, some of the livestock didn’t make it because it had been too long between when they became dehydrated and when they were admitted.

The fact that they managed to get so many of them to recover was an important part of what they did during that time and helped to provide a sense of relief during a trying time for many area farmers.

“It’s an emotional thing for them to lose that much livestock, and to keep as many as they could alive was a huge deal,” June said. “We didn’t really see cattle in terrible shape. There were some that were stuck in mud by the railroad tracks that needed to be euthanized, but we weren’t part of that. Those were beyond help.”

There was also an instance where a couple from New York was visiting the couple for a weekend when they received a call to address a stricken steer. June was having lunch with the group when she received the call, and she couldn’t say no.