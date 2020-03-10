Civic Nebraska to train election protectors for May 12 primary

Civic Nebraska, a nonpartisan organization, is seeking volunteers to observe polling places around the state for the May 12 Nebraska primary election.

Election observers act in a nonpartisan role, monitoring precincts and reporting their observations. Among other duties, election observers look for any irregularities or differing treatment of voters.

Information gathered on Election Day is shared with local county election officials and state election officials to identify areas of success and improvement, and to pursue future legislative initiatives to improve the voting process in Nebraska.

Civic Nebraska has deployed trained election observers to precincts in Lincoln, Omaha and greater Nebraska since 2012. In 2018, more than 150 volunteers chronicled and reported their observations.

Election protectors must be 18 or older and registered Nebraska voters. Those interested can sign up at bit.ly/elexprotex20.

Volunteers will attend a short training and then schedule an observation location and shift. Potential volunteer observers also can contact Civic Nebraska at 402-904-5191 to arrange one-on-one, small-group or remote video training.

