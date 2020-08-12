You are the owner of this article.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'This baby is living in a van down by the river!'
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'This baby is living in a van down by the river!'

  • Updated
Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick

The ugly baby photo had already gotten a lot of mileage.

Schuyler Sharp once put it up as his Facebook profile photo — the 27-year-old Fullerton native at 5 months, posing under a Kmart Christmas tree, wearing baby blue jeans held up with checkered suspenders and a shirt in all the colors of a crayon box.

He had a double chin and no neck. He had a middle-aged-man look about him, pasty and pompous. A little John Candy. A bit like Chris Farley.

His friends thought it was funny. They gave him crap about it.

One Christmas, Sharp even framed that picture and put it in the pile for the white elephant gift exchange.

And a few weeks ago, the accountant studying for his CPA exam posted it on Reddit.

It was a Monday.

“I was bored, and I didn’t want to study,” Sharp said earlier this week. “So I was looking through all my old photos on Facebook.”

He’s a semi-regular on Reddit — the website that is home to aggregated news, memes, uncivil commentary, odd photos, endless opinions. It calls itself the Front Page of the Internet, and thousands of people the world over have eyes on it every day.

Sharp sometimes scrolls through the “subreddits” — online communities for specific locations, such as Lincoln, or specific topics, such as golf (which Sharp loves) and for funny photos and videos — bears dancing, two guys playing soccer with a bowling ball, mean Nicki Minaj memes.

That’s where he posted the photo of his baby self. He added a caption: The only baby photo I have ... wonder why?

And Reddit readers responded. They let him know why — 3,500 left comments and 143,000 voted it a virtual thumbs up.

The post rose in the Reddit ranks to No. 2 in the world.

A brief moment of internet fame.

“It’s just a silly picture,” Sharp said. “I knew people on Reddit would destroy it.”

So he wasn’t offended when he was called Jabba the Hutt. Or Yoda. Or compared to Farley — “This baby is living in a van down by the river!” — or Candy as “Uncle Buck” or Norm from “Cheers.” Or Winston Churchill. Or John Lithgow playing the part of Winston Churchill.

“Don’t let the several hundred ridiculing comments get you down,” someone wrote. “Pick your chin(s) up and be proud.”

They called the photo epic. They called the overalls “pimping.” They clamored for an after picture.

“Third child?” someone wondered.

“Good call,” Sharp answered with his anonymous online handle.

Sharp is married. His wife, Katie, is an attorney in Albion. They live in Fullerton, where he grew up the youngest of three boys.

Ugly Baby

Schuyler Sharp with wife Katie Sharp posted a funny baby picture to Reddit and it went viral. "A lot of people had a good laugh about it," he said. 

He isn’t chubby anymore. He has a neck. And dimples. He says he’s “a really average-looking dude.”

But he has a sense of humor and so does his mom, who checked out her son’s post on Reddit as the roasting of the baby-photo-only-a-mother-could-love rolled in.

“One of the more humorous comments is that they didn’t think a baby could look like a pedophile,” Tink Sharp said.

She didn’t take offense. Not to the comments about the ugly outfit. (“I guess I don’t have good fashion sense.”)

Or the comparisons to questionably attractive adults. ("Are you John Goodman? Fat Bastard? The Great Goblin in 'The Hobbit'?")

The photo made his head look bigger than it was, Sharp’s mom said. Kmart didn’t give her many poses to pick from.

“He didn’t really look that bad. I could show you all kinds of pictures of him — he turned out to be a really nice-looking guy.”

And she must have been fond of the photo at some point. Say in 2011, the year Schuyler graduated from high school, and she included it in the senior class slideshow. A tradition at Fullerton High in which a baby photo of the graduate flashes on the screen and morphs into a senior portrait.

Schuyler was just as surprised as the rest of his 28 classmates when that Kmart photo showed up on the screen and turned into his own face.

“Everyone was laughing at that picture,” he said. “And then it was, ‘Oh, that’s me.’”

Having it blow up on Reddit was just the luck of the moment.

“It was cool, and I enjoyed it,” the future CPA said. “It doesn’t mean anything.”

It was just a way to make people laugh in a world where there seems to be less and less to laugh about, and Sharp was happy to do his part.

But in the big picture of the Life of Schuyler Sharp, former funny-looking baby?

“I hope that’s not my highlight. It might be, but I hope not.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

