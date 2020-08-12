Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'This baby is living in a van down by the river!'

He isn’t chubby anymore. He has a neck. And dimples. He says he’s “a really average-looking dude.”

But he has a sense of humor and so does his mom, who checked out her son’s post on Reddit as the roasting of the baby-photo-only-a-mother-could-love rolled in.

“One of the more humorous comments is that they didn’t think a baby could look like a pedophile,” Tink Sharp said.

She didn’t take offense. Not to the comments about the ugly outfit. (“I guess I don’t have good fashion sense.”)

Or the comparisons to questionably attractive adults. ("Are you John Goodman? Fat Bastard? The Great Goblin in 'The Hobbit'?")

The photo made his head look bigger than it was, Sharp’s mom said. Kmart didn’t give her many poses to pick from.

“He didn’t really look that bad. I could show you all kinds of pictures of him — he turned out to be a really nice-looking guy.”

And she must have been fond of the photo at some point. Say in 2011, the year Schuyler graduated from high school, and she included it in the senior class slideshow. A tradition at Fullerton High in which a baby photo of the graduate flashes on the screen and morphs into a senior portrait.