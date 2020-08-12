Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'This baby is living in a van down by the river!'

The ugly baby photo had already gotten a lot of mileage.
Schuyler Sharp once put it up as his Facebook profile photo — the 27-year-old Fullerton native at 5 months, posing under a Kmart Christmas tree, wearing baby blue jeans held up with checkered suspenders and a shirt in all the colors of a crayon box.
He had a double chin and no neck. He had a middle-aged-man look about him, pasty and pompous. A little John Candy. A bit like Chris Farley.
His friends thought it was funny. They gave him crap about it.
One Christmas, Sharp even framed that picture and put it in the pile for the white elephant gift exchange.
And a few weeks ago, the accountant studying for his CPA exam posted it on Reddit.
It was a Monday.
“I was bored, and I didn’t want to study,” Sharp said earlier this week. “So I was looking through all my old photos on Facebook.”
He’s a semi-regular on Reddit — the website that is home to aggregated news, memes, uncivil commentary, odd photos, endless opinions. It calls itself the Front Page of the Internet, and thousands of people the world over have eyes on it every day.
Sharp sometimes scrolls through the “subreddits” — online communities for specific locations, such as Lincoln, or specific topics, such as golf (which Sharp loves) and for funny photos and videos — bears dancing, two guys playing soccer with a bowling ball, mean Nicki Minaj memes.
That’s where he posted the photo of his baby self. He added a caption: The only baby photo I have ... wonder why?
And Reddit readers responded. They let him know why — 3,500 left comments and 143,000 voted it a virtual thumbs up.
The post rose in the Reddit ranks to No. 2 in the world.
A brief moment of internet fame.
“It’s just a silly picture,” Sharp said. “I knew people on Reddit would destroy it.”
So he wasn’t offended when he was called Jabba the Hutt. Or Yoda. Or compared to Farley — “This baby is living in a van down by the river!” — or Candy as “Uncle Buck” or Norm from “Cheers.” Or Winston Churchill. Or John Lithgow playing the part of Winston Churchill.
“Don’t let the several hundred ridiculing comments get you down,” someone wrote. “Pick your chin(s) up and be proud.”
They called the photo epic. They called the overalls “pimping.” They clamored for an after picture.
“Third child?” someone wondered.
“Good call,” Sharp answered with his anonymous online handle.
Sharp is married. His wife, Katie, is an attorney in Albion. They live in Fullerton, where he grew up the youngest of three boys.
He isn’t chubby anymore. He has a neck. And dimples. He says he’s “a really average-looking dude.”
But he has a sense of humor and so does his mom, who checked out her son’s post on Reddit as the roasting of the baby-photo-only-a-mother-could-love rolled in.
“One of the more humorous comments is that they didn’t think a baby could look like a pedophile,” Tink Sharp said.
She didn’t take offense. Not to the comments about the ugly outfit. (“I guess I don’t have good fashion sense.”)
Or the comparisons to questionably attractive adults. ("Are you John Goodman? Fat Bastard? The Great Goblin in 'The Hobbit'?")
The photo made his head look bigger than it was, Sharp’s mom said. Kmart didn’t give her many poses to pick from.
“He didn’t really look that bad. I could show you all kinds of pictures of him — he turned out to be a really nice-looking guy.”
And she must have been fond of the photo at some point. Say in 2011, the year Schuyler graduated from high school, and she included it in the senior class slideshow. A tradition at Fullerton High in which a baby photo of the graduate flashes on the screen and morphs into a senior portrait.
Schuyler was just as surprised as the rest of his 28 classmates when that Kmart photo showed up on the screen and turned into his own face.
“Everyone was laughing at that picture,” he said. “And then it was, ‘Oh, that’s me.’”
Having it blow up on Reddit was just the luck of the moment.
“It was cool, and I enjoyed it,” the future CPA said. “It doesn’t mean anything.”
It was just a way to make people laugh in a world where there seems to be less and less to laugh about, and Sharp was happy to do his part.
But in the big picture of the Life of Schuyler Sharp, former funny-looking baby?
“I hope that’s not my highlight. It might be, but I hope not.”
Photos: First day of school for Lincoln-area students
Kaleecia 1st grade at Hartley and Malaunie 4th grade at Hartley
First grade
First day.
First day of kindergarten
First Day 3
First day 4
First day 2
4th grade and 2nd grade
4th grader at Randolph
First day of 5th grade
First Day 17
First Day 18
First Day 13
First Day 14
First Day 15
First Day 10
First Day 11
First Day
First Day
First Day 9
First Day 5
First day 6
First day 7
First Day 3
First Day 4
First Day 2
Elle’s First Day of 2nd.
Tony 5th grade at Arnold
Stephen Pleasant age 5 first day of kindergarten
Sisters Cora (5th) and Maya (Kindergarten)
Remote learners
Senior year and 4th grade
Parker 6th Grade at Lefler Middle School
Ramsey’s first day of kindergarten
Reid
Paisley's first day of first grade
Paige Peters first day of first grade at Kahoa elementary
Oliver Kindergarten at Eastridge Elementary School
Nevaeh. 4th grade
Mc 5th grade
Easton (right), and his best buddy, Austin, from across the street
Lijam’s first day of Kindergarten, Wysong Elementary
Liam, Harper and Conner
Kindergarten and fourth grade
Kindergarten
Liam kindergarten Belmont
Kale 9th grade Lincoln Southwest and Emery 5th grade at Adams Elementary
Kindergarten
Kindergarten 3
Kahoa gets the Maul brothers
Henry 4th grade
Ist day of 4th grade
Hattan’s 1st day of kindergarten
First day
First day of Kindergarten
First day of middle school
First day of 4th grade for Miss Delia
First day of kindergarten at Eastridge
First Day
Emma & Riley going into 4th and 2nd grade.
Fifth grade at Arnold
Eden’s 1st Day of Kindergarten
Eli first grade
Deacon and Aubri 2nd and 3rd
Demetri and amahni
Dylan 2nd grade Roper Elementary
Alice started second grade
Brysens first day of 1st grade
6th grade and 4th grade
6th grade
Alexis first day of Kindergarten
3rd grade at Kloefkorn - Graham
5th and 2nd grade
3rd & 5th
2nd grade
3rd and 1st grader.... Little brother is pretty excited about this
2nd grade 2.jpg
1st and 5th grades
1st grade & kindergarten.jpg
1st and 3rd Grade.jpeg
Preston is starting 3rd grade
Savannahs 1st day of 4th grade
Senior in mask
Owen's first day of middle school at Lux
Payton 6th grade at Dawes
12th grade, 6th grade, 5th grade, 3rd grade and kindergarten
Kole 3rd grade
First day
First day2
First day of 4th grade and first day of kindergarten
First day of 5th grade
First day of 6th grade at Goodrich Bailee and her puppy King
First day 9
First day 10
First day 11
First day 6
First day 7
First day 8.
First day 4
First day 5
Ellie, 1st grade at Kooser Elementary
Estella. First grade. Everett
First day 3.jpg
Blake 5th grade.jpg
Dawes Middle School and north wood elementary
Aydin 6th grade at Culler and Kai 4th grade at Meadow Lane
Besties starting middle school
Alxee (3rd grade) Avery (1st grade)
Arya and adalynn first day of second grade
5th grade, Belmont
6th grade Mickle
Alexander 1st day Kindergarten Belmont
2nd grade at Ruth Hill Elementary
Aubrey’s first day of kindergarten
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.