Rhiannon Svitak thought last season would be the last season.
And then the final day of August 2019 arrived, and there came Jim and Jan Kenner up the highway from Hebron to her house south of Lincoln on the first football Saturday, like always.
Grandpa and Grandma back for more Big Red.
The Kenners’ granddaughter is a speech pathologist and a mom of three and a Husker fan just like her 94-year-old grandfather and 91-year-old grandma.
And on gamedays, she’s more than that. She’s designated driver and navigator and companion. At the stadium when the gates open, in line for chair backs, in line for hot dogs, in line for water, in line for popcorn, in her seat until the final second ticks off the clock and her grandparents say we can go now.
Does this take up her entire Saturday? Naturally.
And does she mind?
Not. One. Bit.
The 40-year-old loves football, too. And she adores her grandparents and wants the faithful to know about those two. The Husker History behind the couple in Section 25, Row 30.
Her friends know. She posts their photos on her Facebook page nearly every week. She sends snapshots to #Huskers during games and they show up on the Jumbotron during timeouts and commercial breaks.
She’s proud of their decades of dedication.
How long have the Kenners been cheering their team?
Since long before they met at the University of Nebraska in the 1940s, a Kappa Kappa Gamma who fell for the Navy man in the Phi Kappa Psi house across the way.
Her grandma grew up in Lincoln, Svitak told me Wednesday morning, a few days after she wrote an online tribute called: “Why my Saturdays are so special.”
“My Grandma Jan would hop on the trolley on Sheridan (Boulevard) for a dime and ride downtown with her mother…”
The pair would sit in the knothole section of Memorial Stadium and cheer while the little girl’s father — a Lincoln dentist — flew overhead, dropping advertising fliers on the crowd from his small plane, Svitak wrote. (Floyd Ryman died in a Montana plane crash in 1934, when his daughter was just 6.)
Then there was Grandpa Jim. James Kenner Jr., son of the Thayer County Bank president who rode the 90 miles to Lincoln with his own parents, hitchhiking home with his buddies by the time he entered high school.
In 1950, Jim and Jan got married and headed to Hawaii for three more years of service to the country, then back home to run the bank in Hebron.
And back to football Saturdays.
Svitak figures they’ve been driving up for football games for 65 years straight, only rarely (and reluctantly) missing a Saturday.
She’d go with them to games when she was a girl growing up in Hebron — and her dad and aunts and uncle took turns filling the extra seats when they were kids in that same small town.
“As a child I remember learning the necessities of surviving the cold weather (by) wrapping heavy duty trash bags around our legs,” she wrote. “I now have the pleasure of having my grandparents teach my children these skills.”
For the past 16 seasons, Svitak has accompanied her grandparents in her new role as a driver and fellow fan.
“I hear their same stories every Saturday and I just thought I needed to put these on paper.”
She wrote of their stamina. Their football season workout routine — Grandma walking the stairs at home without using the handrails, taking extra routes at the grocery store; Grandpa mowing the lawn, cleaning the gutters, tending the town arboretum.
They make the trek from Hebron on their own, Svitak told me, parking the car for the day at their granddaughter’s house near Martell so they don’t have to navigate city driving.
Most years, Svitak would chauffeur them to SouthPointe so they could catch the bus to the stadium, but she worried the walk was too much.
“I asked my grandpa if he would get a handicap sticker and I promised him we are only getting this for Husker games.”
Now they park near Avery Hall and walk in two hours before kickoff, stopping to rest along the way. One of Svitak’s sons — her oldest is an usher for the Boy Scouts — will carry the seat backs up to row 30. (And one will “need” to go to the bathroom when great-grandpa goes, so he’s not navigating the stairs alone.)
“Then we sit in our seats and watch the stadium fill up.”
If it’s dark when the game ends, Jim and Jan spend the night with their granddaughter and her family. “They leave by 7 so they can get home in time for church.”
“Tried and true fans,” she calls them.
They stand at attention for the national anthem. (Grandpa salutes. Grandma sings along.) They love to listen to the band. Love their fellow fans. Love to share their stories with their great-grandsons and strangers in the stands.
Grandpa Jim loves night games because he loves his light-up Husker hat. (It broke last year.)
Grandma Jan wishes the fans in front of her would sit down. (And not leave early.)
“They clap and scream and do the wave,” Svitak says. “They do it all.”
Two or three times in the days leading up to the game, her phone rings with a call from a rotary dial in Hebron. Grandma, just checking to make sure all plans are in place.
“I think this is just their goal of the year,” she says. “Make it to another season.”
The granddaughter is the fifth generation of Kenners to graduate from the university. Her grandparents sit on the NU Foundation Board of Trustees, loyal to their school through and through.
And Svitak can’t wait until Saturday when a pair of long (long) time fans pull up in her driveway and a long (long) day of football begins.
She figures most fans her age are out tailgating before the game — and sometimes she thinks that sounds pretty good.
Then she thinks of the memories those gamedays are making for her boys and for her.
“I have many more years to tailgate with friends. I don’t know how many more Husker seasons I’ll have with my grandparents.”