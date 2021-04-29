Cindy Lange-Kubick: Friends solve Seward woman's mangle tangle

She had her friends Steve and Sharon Hambek in on the hunt. Sharon knew Coldiron from community organizing projects and Steve was a handy guy, happy to fix a screen door, move furniture or repair a primitive in Pat’s antique shop on the first floor of the B&B.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I looked on eBay and Facebook Marketplace,” he said. “Mangles are not something you find on every street corner.”

Coldiron put Clark Kolterman, retired social studies teacher and civic-minded soulmate, on alert, too.

“My mom had a mangle and so did my grandma,” Kolterman said. “She would let me mangle handkerchiefs and tea towels and doilies.”

He was happy to help in the quest for a mangle, although by the time he got the word, Coldiron had grown desperate.

She’d located a mangle in a sweet old lady's basement in Grand Island and hauled it home, but it quit working after three weeks of bed and breakfast bedding.

Then she discovered a company in Germany that still manufactured mangles, selling them for a pretty penny in the Williams Sonoma catalog.

Coldiron was about to get out her Visa card. But $2,400 to speed-iron sheets?