Christmas Star re-lit at top of the Platte County Courthouse after years off

COLUMBUS -- A star which for several years shone brightly at the top of the Platte County Courthouse was re-lit Thursday after maintenance crews found the star and refurbished it.

Tim Hofbauer, emergency manager for Platte County, and former courthouse maintenance chief Greg Eller put the star up several years ago after Hofbauer sought to light up the courthouse during the holiday season.

“It was one of those holiday spirit moments when we were talking at break and I went, ‘Hey, it would be kind of neat to have a star on the roof,’" Hofbauer said. "I had one that was left over from our Christmas decorations so I grabbed it, brought it here and we put it up.”

After three or four years, however, Hofbauer and Eller found it more and more difficult to go up to the roof and keep it lit.

This season, someone found the star still up on the roof, and Gary Speicher, lead maintenance worker for the courthouse, began the process of making the star viable again.

“The lights were dangling off of it, half of the bulbs were broke,” Speicher said. “I brought it down, took the old lights off of it, added some new LED lights onto it (and) put it back up.”