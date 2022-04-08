 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chief Industries worker dies from on-site injury in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- Nathanel Esquitin, a 24-year-old Grand Island man, died from injuries sustained in an accident March 30 at a Chief Industries facility.

Few details have emerged from the incident. Emergency personnel were called to the Grand Island plant, which manufactures steel buildings, shortly before 10 a.m. on March 30.

The victim was transported to CHI St. Francis. Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

