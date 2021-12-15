Changing climate, more energy in atmosphere drive Wednesday's unusual weather

The result is record-high temperatures and ripe conditions for an outbreak of thunderstorms, with warm, southerly winds being whipped by lines of equal atmospheric pressure packed tightly together.

Shulski said the extreme weather event Wednesday is also evident if you zoom out to look at conditions across the northern hemisphere.

Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska, fell to minus-38 on Wednesday, as the high latitudes fell into what Shulski described as a "cold pool."

"When Alaska is very cold this time of year, that typically means we are anomalously warm," she said. "During transition times such as going from fall to winter, that strong temperature difference between high latitudes and us in the mid-latitudes often results in us having an active weather pattern."

While fall has been warmer than usual, continuing a decades-long trend, Decembers have been growing increasingly colder on average.

Januarys, meanwhile, have gotten increasingly warmer, and Februarys have cooled "quite significantly," Shulski said.