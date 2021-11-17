 Skip to main content
Change in weather aids in fighting wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle
  • Updated
The Buffalo Creek Fire burns Monday south of Gering. 

 JEFF VAN PATTEN, Star-Herald

Favorable weather conditions are helping firefighters in the Nebraska Panhandle to control a wildfire that has burned 2,600 acres.

Officials with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said the Buffalo Creek Fire was 50% contained as of noon Wednesday and the favorable conditions allowed commanders to scale back those fighting the fire from 15 departments to seven.

Two Nebraska National Guard UH-60 helicopter crews are assisting.

The fire, which started Sunday, is largely contained to the Buffalo Creek Wildfire Management Area south of Gering, although 15% of the area burned is on private land.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said no structures have been damaged and none are currently threatened. No injuries have been reported.

