Change in weather aids in fighting wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle

Favorable weather conditions are helping firefighters in the Nebraska Panhandle to control a wildfire that has burned 2,600 acres.
Officials with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said the Buffalo Creek Fire was 50% contained as of noon Wednesday and the favorable conditions allowed commanders to scale back those fighting the fire from 15 departments to seven.
Two Nebraska National Guard UH-60 helicopter crews are assisting.
The fire, which started Sunday, is largely contained to the Buffalo Creek Wildfire Management Area south of Gering, although 15% of the area burned is on private land.
As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said no structures have been damaged and none are currently threatened. No injuries have been reported.