Cedar County man with dementia may be driving to Arizona, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking for the public's help to find Robert Wiechelman, an 81-year-old from Cedar County, who may be on his way to Arizona.

The State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Wiechelman, who has dementia.

Wiechelman, described as 6-foot, 201 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, was last seen in Coleridge on Wednesday morning and is driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy with Nebraska license plates.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.

