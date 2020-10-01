 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar County man with dementia found, State Patrol says
View Comments
editor's pick

Cedar County man with dementia found, State Patrol says

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol said an 81-year-old from Cedar County has been found for whom an endangered missing advisory had been issued.

No masks, no matter in Nebraska’s last COVID-free county: ‘Most people around here don’t really care’

Missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News