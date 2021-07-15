 Skip to main content
Cause of fish die-off at Lake McConaughy remains unknown
Cause of fish die-off at Lake McConaughy remains unknown

No. 2: Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area

Lake McConaughy's white sand beaches attracted 1,773,385 visitors in 2017. The lake and the surrounding state recreation area underwent improvements, leading to a significant increase in visitors.

 Nebraska Tourism

Officials are still investigating the cause of a recent fish die-off at Lake McConaughy, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Around 1,000 dead fish were found in the west half of the lake, 99% of which were adult white bass, the agency said in a news release.

The Game and Parks Commission is investigating the incident, but have not yet identified a cause.

There does not seem to be a potential source of pollutants into the lake and the lake's water quality parameters are all within normal ranges, the release said.

Additionally, no significantly elevated levels of harmful algal blooms or bacteria were found when the lake was tested Wednesday night.

Water-based recreation including fishing, swimming and boating is considered to be safe at this time, the release said.

Lake users are encouraged to contact Game and Parks if they observe any live, stressed fish in the lake, as pathological and disease testing can only be conducted on live fish. Game and Parks can be contacted at 308-284-8803.

