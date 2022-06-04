 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Cattlemen's Ball hopes to bring in $2 million for cancer research

  • Updated
  • 0

WEEPING WATER — Dr. Scott Lubben was a proud Otoe County farm boy growing up. 

His agriculture roots have stuck with him as an adult. He now works as a veterinarian in the Weeping Water area. 

Cattlemen's Ball

Guests walk past a mural at the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska on Saturday.

But his background in agriculture wasn't the only reason Lubben decided to sign up to be one of two host families for this year's Cattlemen's Ball — an annual event that raises money for cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

Lubben is the same age now as his father was when he died of stomach cancer, and last winter, his mother-in-law lost her battle with colon cancer. His wife, Karen, has struggled with skin cancer in the past.

"It’s something that means a lot to us, to be able to help advance the treatments and find out more about it," he said.

Cattlemen's Ball

Grill masters prepare to serve guests at the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska on Saturday near Weeping Water.

This year's Cattlemen's Ball wrapped up two days of events Saturday, with concerts, an art show, golf tournament, 5K run, style show, silent auction and events featuring — you guessed it — beef.

People are also reading…

Guests on Saturday got to enjoy a prime rib dinner.

The Lubbens and their co-hosts, Mark and Candi Rathe and family, have worked together for more than a year to put together the event that was held at the Cass County Fairgrounds outside of Weeping Water.

Cattlemen's Ball

A Texas Longhorn draws the attention of guests at the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska on Saturday.

The Cattlemen's Ball is staged in a different part of the state each year and is usually  hosted on a private ranch. But organizers saw an opportunity to hold this year's event at the fairgrounds situated almost perfectly between Lincoln and Omaha.

“Part of me will be a little sad when this is all over, because we have spent so much time and effort into planning and pulling this all off," Lubben said. "But, in a way, it’ll be a relief when it’s all over because it will hopefully be a job well done."

Final numbers won't be available until later, but Mark Rathe said organizers were hopeful of surpassing the $2 million mark and setting a fundraising record for the event. 

Cattlemen's Ball

A guest at Saturday's Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska checks his phone near the event's Serenity Garden. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

They sold about 4,000 tickets, the most in several years, Rathe said.

“I’m really excited about it all. It’s moving smoothly and life is good," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News