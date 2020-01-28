Cather Center launches $6.5M campaign to restore historic Red Cloud buildings; Laura Bush is chair

The Willa Cather Foundation announced Tuesday that it is conducting a $6.5 million fundraising campaign to restore Cather-related historic properties and expand its educational programming.

The campaign will also build an endowment for future activities by the nonprofit organization that celebrates Nebraska's famed American author from Red Cloud.

It has been one year since History Nebraska transferred ownership of six historic properties and about 8,000 artifacts to the Willa Cather Foundation.

The state had owned the properties since 1978.

Restoration of the sites will enhance the visitor experience for tourists from 48 states and five countries who annually visit the Willa Cather Center and Red Cloud, the foundation stated.

Former first lady Laura Bush is honorary national chair of the public fundraising drive. Bush spoke at the dedication of the National Willa Cather Center in 2017.

"Through Willa Cather's writing, we have a better understanding of one of the most remarkable and compelling periods in American History," she said.

"The sites and collections that make up the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud are cultural treasures," Bush said.