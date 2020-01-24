Cancer survivor perseveres, earns college scholarship

The daughter of Niki Smutz and Jason Smutz persevered.

As an eighth grader, she collected items and assembled 60 in-patient chemo survival kits — filled with games, art supplies and other items — to help children undergoing treatments.

“Children with cancer, who do their chemotherapy in-patient, spend many days away from home, friends and family,” Madison wrote. “These children often become bored, depressed and disengaged, and I know this because I myself am a cancer patient and spent a year in and out of the hospital.”

She and her a partner in the project, Skylar Jacobsen, took the kits to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

In high school, Smutz was active in school-related activities. She later became editor-in-chief of the Trojan Times at Scribner-Snyder.

She was a member of the National Honor Society and served as president of the Family, Community and Career Leaders of America group. She participated in various clubs and was a wrestling student manager. She was crowned homecoming queen. She even took a couple of her friends’ senior photos.

Smutz graduated from Scribner-Snyder High School in 2018, earning college scholarships including the Northwestern Mutual award last year.