Cancer survivor perseveres, earns college scholarship

FREMONT -- To look at a current photograph, you wouldn’t know Madison Smutz had battled childhood cancer.
A vibrant, glowing look belies earlier years when she waged a fight against the life-threatening disease.
Today, Smutz is a junior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she is majoring in journalism and mass communications.
The young woman, originally from Scribner, made the dean’s list in 2018 and 2019.
Last April, Smutz was awarded Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship.
She’s in the process of renewing that scholarship and encourages other students to apply for it.
Smutz remembers what it was like to fight cancer and have someone else assume she’d never attend college.
In 2010, Smutz was in grade school when a doctor found a tumor in her left eye orbit and sinus cavity. She was diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma and began chemotherapy.
Smutz continued her schooling but remembers a meeting to discuss how she was going to get caught up from the classes she’d missed during treatment.
“You’re not going to go to college anyways, are you?” she was asked.
The daughter of Niki Smutz and Jason Smutz persevered.
As an eighth grader, she collected items and assembled 60 in-patient chemo survival kits — filled with games, art supplies and other items — to help children undergoing treatments.
“Children with cancer, who do their chemotherapy in-patient, spend many days away from home, friends and family,” Madison wrote. “These children often become bored, depressed and disengaged, and I know this because I myself am a cancer patient and spent a year in and out of the hospital.”
She and her a partner in the project, Skylar Jacobsen, took the kits to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
In high school, Smutz was active in school-related activities. She later became editor-in-chief of the Trojan Times at Scribner-Snyder.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and served as president of the Family, Community and Career Leaders of America group. She participated in various clubs and was a wrestling student manager. She was crowned homecoming queen. She even took a couple of her friends’ senior photos.
Smutz graduated from Scribner-Snyder High School in 2018, earning college scholarships including the Northwestern Mutual award last year.
Each year, the company selects 35 students to receive scholarships through its childhood cancer survivor scholarship program.
Every recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or a sibling, and has demonstrated strong academic standing.
Smutz received a $5,000 renewable scholarship, the company said.
Why does Smutz hope other students apply?
“Mostly because college is expensive, but also because it’s a great way to get involved in the childhood cancer cause,” she said.
She also noted how the scholarship has helped her.
“I have met a ton of wonderful people who are working to bring more awareness to childhood cancer,” she said.