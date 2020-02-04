Camp Ashland in Nebraska to be coronavirus quarantine site

Camp Ashland, the Nebraska National Guard's training installation near Lincoln, has been targeted as a quarantine site for Americans returning from a region of China that has been ground zero for an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Between 70 and 80 people are expected to arrive at the site on Friday, Saunders County Emergency Management Director Teri Miller said Tuesday, according to a Wahoo Newspaper story that appeared online.
But there has been no official announcement confirming that report.
"We are communicating with service members, families and everyone working at Camp Ashland to hear their concerns as well as reassure them that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure health and safety of everyone involved," Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard, said Tuesday in discussing the plan.
Personnel from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha already have visited the site and would be engaged in the effort along with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials are eyeing a 14-day quarantine of Americans who have been in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
A federal health emergency order issued last week provided for a mandatory quarantine of any U.S. citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to the area in China most impacted by the virus.
The quarantined visitors would have no contact with National Guard soldiers in training or assigned to Camp Ashland, officials said.
Almost 200 Americans already are under quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County in California.
They were among the first group of U.S. citizens evacuated on a chartered flight from Wuhan. According to the Associated Press, all had received testing for the coronavirus before departing China, at a refueling stop in Alaska and again after arriving at the base east of Los Angeles.
Camp Ashland is near the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln and has been a National Guard installation for more than 100 years.
The coronavirus has killed at least 425 people in China and infected more than 20,000 globally.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
