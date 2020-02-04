Camp Ashland in Nebraska to be coronavirus quarantine site

Camp Ashland, the Nebraska National Guard's training installation near Lincoln, has been targeted as a quarantine site for Americans returning from a region of China that has been ground zero for an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Between 70 and 80 people are expected to arrive at the site on Friday, Saunders County Emergency Management Director Teri Miller said Tuesday, according to a Wahoo Newspaper story that appeared online.

But there has been no official announcement confirming that report.

"We are communicating with service members, families and everyone working at Camp Ashland to hear their concerns as well as reassure them that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure health and safety of everyone involved," Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard, said Tuesday in discussing the plan.

Personnel from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha already have visited the site and would be engaged in the effort along with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials are eyeing a 14-day quarantine of Americans who have been in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.