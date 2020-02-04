Camp Ashland in Nebraska could be coronavirus quarantine site

Personnel from UNMC already have visited the site and would be engaged in the effort along with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials are eyeing a 14-day quarantine of Americans who have been in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

A federal health emergency order issued last week provided for a mandatory quarantine of any U.S. citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to the area in China most impacted by the virus.

The quarantined visitors would have no contact with National Guard soldiers in training or assigned to Camp Ashland, officials said.

The camp includes 85 hotel-style rooms built on stilts that are typically reserved for use by military personnel taking part in a conference or training exercises at Camp Ashland.

The rooms, built in the 1990s, were untouched by flooding that ravaged much of Camp Ashland last year, Ingalsbe said.

The February schedule is traditionally one of the quietest times of the year at the camp, he added.

Almost 200 Americans already are under quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California.