Butler County participating in feasibility study which could lead to 'shortcut'

DAVID CITY -- Butler County officials are once again backing a feasibility study that may lead to an alternate route into Platte and Colfax counties.
During a recent meeting, Butler County supervisors unanimously approved allocating $10,000 for a study into the possibility of connecting Nebraska 64 and U.S. 30 west of Bellwood.
It would provide an alternate route for Butler County residents working in places such as Schuyler and Columbus, as well as truckers hauling grain to ADM facilities east of Columbus and animals to Cargill near Schuyler.
The Columbus City Council and Platte County Board of Supervisors are both contributing $15,000 to the feasibility study, which could lead to a more expansive engineering study. Officials in Polk and Colfax counties are also being contacted to gauge their interest, according to Dennis Grennan, who serves on the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee.
The proposed project would consist of an approximately 7- or 8-mile north-south stretch of road and a bridge that would cross the Platte River.
Currently, no roads cross the Platte River for a 17-mile stretch between Columbus and Schuyler.
The idea for the highway connection came from former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman in 2006. Legwork was done on the project, but ultimately, it never gained traction for a variety of reasons, predominately a lack of funding.
Realistically, the project -- if it makes its way through the proper channels -- wouldn’t break ground for another five to 10 years.