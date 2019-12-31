But wait: Nebraskans seeing mystery drones, too, and the law is puzzled

In Chase County, Heidi Anderson counted five drones in the air above her home near Enders.

“Probably the most significant thing we saw was a really, really, really bright one that hovered over the center of Enders Lake,” she said. “We saw several and they were all little and mostly the same, but this one was different and really bright.”

Anderson first saw the drones at about 6:45 p.m. outside her lakeside home. They would hover and then move on. She saw more when she went out again at about 9 p.m. But she never saw who was controlling them.

And that has been the mystery that has puzzled several northeast Colorado counties and caught the attention of the rest of the country after the Denver Post reported the sightings: Nobody has been able to identify the pilots or explain their activity.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Army Forces Command have all said they do not have information about the aircraft. Law officers haven’t been able to get answers, either.

“It’s definitely unusual activity,” Brueggeman said. “That's what were investigating and trying to get to bottom of: What is the origin of the flights or the purpose of the flights?”

He doesn’t think the drones are violating local laws, he said, though he wasn’t sure about federal aviation regulations. His office did contact the FBI on Tuesday, but he couldn’t say whether its agents were investigating, too.

