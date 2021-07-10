Building a grandstand, adding campsites: The race to get ready for 1,700 high school rodeo stars

The checklist was long.
For Amy Dickerson and the team at the Lancaster Event Center, landing the National High School Finals Rodeo meant 1,700 teens were coming to stay for a week -- and bringing their families.
They'll start arriving within days, but getting the place ready has been years in the making.
"We're excited to finally be at this point," said Dickerson, the executive director who essentially invited everyone to come and stay five years ago while knowing she didn't have room for everyone to sleep.
The work to get the world's largest rodeo to Lincoln wasn't a "Field of Dreams" story. It wasn't "If you build it, they will come."
"We had to tell them that we couldn't hold it tomorrow," Dickerson said, reflecting last month on the discussions that went on between the event center and the group that runs the rodeo. Its board includes directors representing states from Hawaii to Florida, along with Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.
The National High School Finals Rodeo, with spots guaranteed for the top four finishers in every event from each of the states, had become a one-stop shop. From 2010 until the request for proposals went out in 2016, cowboys and cowgirls converged on Wyoming to compete for world titles.
Two years in Gillette, followed by four years in Rock Springs, essentially the opposite corner of the state.
Through her connections in the horse show circles, Dickerson heard rodeo officials might be looking for a third location to add into the mix. Likely somewhere east, an easier destination for those coming from the majority of states.
When her staff looked into a possible bid, they estimated they had 80% of what was needed to host the event already in place, and the remainder was consistent with their master plan.
Adding campsites? The space was there. A covered grandstand? Already on the wish list.
So Dickerson, with backing from the county's Ag Society, Lancaster County Board and Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, drew up a pitch.
Looking back, Dickerson says Lincoln perhaps had only one shot to get into the rotation. "We might have gotten frozen out if we hadn't been entrepreneurial back then."
By July 2016, when the rodeo returned to Gillette for the 10th time, Lincoln emerged as a finalist. But the board's vote wouldn't happen until the winter, when Dickerson sat in the back of a banquet room as the verdict came in.
One after another, directors said they were heading to Lincoln in a few years, bringing riders and ropers, moms, dads, sisters and brothers, horses and horse trailers, and campers. Lots of campers.
"This event, for many families, is their only vacation of the year," Dickerson said.
"They voted right there in front of us. You don't forget that."
The rodeo was supposed to arrive in Lincoln a year ago, but the coronavirus pandemic nixed that. So the wait for the rodeo extended 12 months.
Dickerson says they're ready.
The shiny new grandstand is up. A total of 13 performances -- morning and night -- will play out in front of the seating area.
But beyond the arenas, people in the grandstand will have a panoramic view of the new campground. A total of 1,050 pads were added, work mostly done by the event center's own staff.
Contracting the work out, Dickerson said, would have cost millions more.
And what spots on the event center aren't taken by campers next week will be home to horses. They've set up about 1,600 outdoor stalls, freeing up indoor space for the rodeo's large trade show and rec rooms for the rodeo participants to enjoy during down time.
By late June, the rodeo was trending toward setting records for most participants, most horses, probably even the most golf carts rented for cowboys and cowgirls and their families to get from camper spot to horse stall to arena.
Every available space at the event center has a purpose. Some campers will even overflow onto property rented from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln across Havelock Avenue.
"It's a lot of responsibility," Dickerson said.
But before the first chute opens this month, Lincoln and the event center got a vote of confidence from the rodeo's leaders, who added return trips to Lincoln in 2026 and 2027 after four years back in Wyoming.
Dickerson knows that local organizers will learn a lot in the first year hosting the rodeo in Lincoln. And Lincoln residents and business owners will no doubt learn what a big event it is.
Experts have put the economic impact in the range of four Husker home football games -- all coming in the same week.
With many of the competitors and their families coming to Lincoln for the first time, Dickerson expects they'll want to explore the city and surrounding areas. They're encouraging them to drive across town for a concert and other activities as part of Welcome to Lincoln Day in the Railyard on July 17.
They've told families that unlike in Wyoming, where hotel rooms were hard to come by, there's room in Lincoln for grandma and grandpa to come along.
They're telling local restaurants, retail stores and suppliers to be prepared for visitors at all hours.
"We want everyone to be ready," Dickerson said.
Improvements to the event center happened only with the help of roughly $7 million in lodging tax dollars awarded by the Lancaster County Visitors Promotion Committee.
It will be worth it, Dickerson says, when those first trucks and trailers start arriving on Thursday and keep coming in all hours of the day and night.
Lincoln is an easy sell to national events, she said. It's centrally located. Safe. Clean. Easy to navigate.
And where better to host a rodeo than the capital of the state ranked behind only Texas for cattle on feed.
"We're sitting on a gold mine here with outside visitors coming in and contributing to our tax base and impacting jobs," Dickerson said. "Now, we want to build on that."