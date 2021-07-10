Building a grandstand, adding campsites: The race to get ready for 1,700 high school rodeo stars

Two years in Gillette, followed by four years in Rock Springs, essentially the opposite corner of the state.

Through her connections in the horse show circles, Dickerson heard rodeo officials might be looking for a third location to add into the mix. Likely somewhere east, an easier destination for those coming from the majority of states.

When her staff looked into a possible bid, they estimated they had 80% of what was needed to host the event already in place, and the remainder was consistent with their master plan.

Adding campsites? The space was there. A covered grandstand? Already on the wish list.

So Dickerson, with backing from the county's Ag Society, Lancaster County Board and Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, drew up a pitch.

Looking back, Dickerson says Lincoln perhaps had only one shot to get into the rotation. "We might have gotten frozen out if we hadn't been entrepreneurial back then."

By July 2016, when the rodeo returned to Gillette for the 10th time, Lincoln emerged as a finalist. But the board's vote wouldn't happen until the winter, when Dickerson sat in the back of a banquet room as the verdict came in.