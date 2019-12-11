Buffalo County's Zion Lutheran Church burns to ground; cross remains
Buffalo County's Zion Lutheran Church burns to ground; cross remains

  • Updated
A fire razed the Zion Lutheran Church in Shelton.

 Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Zion Lutheran Church, which is about 8 miles north of Shelton, is reportedly a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.

The only parts of the church that remain are the basement, the chimney and a small part of a wall, according to the Kearney Daily Hub.

Zion Lutheran Church Shelton

Zion Lutheran Church before the fire.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The cause has not been determined.

On its Facebook page, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office thanked Shelton, Gibbon, Ravenna, and Wood River volunteer fire departments for help in fighting the fire.

A picture posted by the sheriff's office showed a cross, which appeared to come from the church's steeple, in front of smoldering debris as firefighters continued to work.

