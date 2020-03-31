You are the owner of this article.
Buffalo County man is fourth Nebraskan to die from COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

A fourth Nebraskan has died from coronavirus.

The death of a Buffalo County man in his 90s is related to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

“We send our condolences to the family of this individual," said Jeremy Eschliman, health director. “As our community holds this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing.

"We knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we're taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus."

