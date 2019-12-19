Bronze eagle makes home at new Columbus police station

COLUMBUS -- The eagle has landed at the new Columbus Police Department.
On Thursday, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer welcomed a massive bronze eagle, sculpted by local artist Fred Hoppe, at the downtown station that is in the final stages of construction. The eagle, which weighs more than 320 pounds and is holding a badge with the year 2019 visible, was raised and mounted in the entryway of the new building at 14th Street and 23rd Avenue.
“I think the artist did a wonderful job; I think it’s very well done,” Sherer said. “It’s very fitting to have the symbol of our country -- a symbol of freedom and democracy displayed in our building. And the fact it’s resting on a Columbus Police badge, I believe is extremely appropriate.”
Hoppe is also undoubtedly pleased about his latest work.
“I knew it would look good, but it always looks a lot better when you get it installed,” said Hoppe, who noted it took him about five months to complete.
“I’m pretty pleased, especially when I saw the location they have it in. It turned out really nice.”
The sculpture, though unique to that building, is hardly Hoppe’s first work in Columbus. He has other eagles displayed at the Pinnacle Bank location along 23rd Street and atop the 9/11 tribute at the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial in Pawnee Park.
His work extends far outside Columbus, as well. He’s responsible for the statue of Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln and sculpted President George H.W. Bush as a World War II fighter pilot. That statue is displayed at the Presidential Library at Texas A&M University.
Additionally, he has sculpted eagles for numerous celebrities, including the late Bob Hope and Charlton Heston, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and country singer Dolly Parton.
In 2018, Columbus voters approved up to a $16 million bond to fund construction of new police and fire stations. But the eagle itself is a separate project that those involved hope will be funded through private donations.
“We’re very, very blessed to live where we do. Officers will look at that sculpture and know this community stands behind them,” Sherer said.
Reach the writer at matt.lindberg@lee.net.