Bronze eagle makes home at new Columbus police station

COLUMBUS -- The eagle has landed at the new Columbus Police Department.

On Thursday, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer welcomed a massive bronze eagle, sculpted by local artist Fred Hoppe, at the downtown station that is in the final stages of construction. The eagle, which weighs more than 320 pounds and is holding a badge with the year 2019 visible, was raised and mounted in the entryway of the new building at 14th Street and 23rd Avenue.

“I think the artist did a wonderful job; I think it’s very well done,” Sherer said. “It’s very fitting to have the symbol of our country -- a symbol of freedom and democracy displayed in our building. And the fact it’s resting on a Columbus Police badge, I believe is extremely appropriate.”

Hoppe is also undoubtedly pleased about his latest work.

“I knew it would look good, but it always looks a lot better when you get it installed,” said Hoppe, who noted it took him about five months to complete.

“I’m pretty pleased, especially when I saw the location they have it in. It turned out really nice.”