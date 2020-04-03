You are the owner of this article.
Bridge construction to reduce lanes on I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln
Road work will reduce Interstate 80 to two lanes in each direction near the Mahoney State Park interchange this spring.

Work is set to begin April 6 on bridges east of the interchange between Lincoln and Omaha, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The $4.7 million project includes bridge deck repairs, asphalt overlay, culvert and guardrail repair.

Speeds will be reduced in the area, and drivers are reminded to use caution in construction zones.

