Bridge construction to reduce lanes on I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln

Road work will reduce Interstate 80 to two lanes in each direction near the Mahoney State Park interchange this spring.
Work is set to begin April 6 on bridges east of the interchange between Lincoln and Omaha, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The $4.7 million project includes bridge deck repairs, asphalt overlay, culvert and guardrail repair.
Speeds will be reduced in the area, and drivers are reminded to use caution in construction zones.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!