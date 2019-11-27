You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bongo calf born at Omaha zoo
0 comments

Bongo calf born at Omaha zoo

{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin

Marvin is a 90-pound eastern mountain bongo calf at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

 Submitted photo, Henry Doorly Zoo

The Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha has introduced a newborn bongo calf.

Marvin was born Sept. 13 and weighs about 90 pounds, according to the zoo, and can be seen in the African Grasslands exhibit. His parents weigh nearly 600 pounds apiece.

Marvin

Marvin is a 90-pound eastern mountain bongo calf at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

The zoo notes that 225 Eastern mountain bongos live in 40 U.S. institutions but that there could be fewer than 100 remaining in their native habitat of forests in Kenya.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News