Bongo calf born at Omaha zoo

The Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha has introduced a newborn bongo calf.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Marvin was born Sept. 13 and weighs about 90 pounds, according to the zoo, and can be seen in the African Grasslands exhibit. His parents weigh nearly 600 pounds apiece.
The zoo notes that 225 Eastern mountain bongos live in 40 U.S. institutions but that there could be fewer than 100 remaining in their native habitat of forests in Kenya.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
John Schreier
Assistant city editor
John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today