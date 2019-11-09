The body of a hunter who fell out of a boat on Sherman County Reservoir on Friday has been found.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers, along with the Burwell Dive Team, located and recovered the body of Anthony Dush, 21, of St. Paul, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.
Dush and another man were duck hunting on the lake when their boat capsized, throwing both into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing.