{{featured_button_text}}
Police and fire pensions

Taxpayers are responsible for paying defined-benefit pension plans even if investments on the pension funds don't make enough money. The city broke out the property tax amount for the police and fire pensions separately for the first time last year in order to be more transparent, said Brandon Kauffman, city finance director. 

Tax rate: $0.03466 per $100 taxable value 

The body of a hunter who fell out of a boat on Sherman County Reservoir on Friday has been found.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers, along with the Burwell Dive Team, located and recovered the body of Anthony Dush, 21, of St. Paul, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Dush and another man were duck hunting on the lake when their boat capsized, throwing both into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments