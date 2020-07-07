Body found near Tecumseh believed to be missing Beatrice man, county attorney says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man found dead Monday near Tecumseh is believed to be Mark Swarthout, a 56-year-old Beatrice man who had been missing since June 23, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said Tuesday.

Smith said further testing would be done to confirm the body was Swarthout's and to determine the cause of death.

Tuesday in a Facebook post, Steve Swarthout thanked everyone who helped search for his brother the past 12 days.

"With our deepest regret our search ended yesterday. My brother joined his son Damon Swarthout in heaven," he said.

Mark Swarthout was the service manager at Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge, his brother's car dealership in Beatrice.

Monday, Smith said a body was found in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway just off U.S. 136, about 4½ miles west of Tecumseh. The location was not visible from the highway.

Smith said the sheriff's office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate. He said further investigation led them to believe it was Swarthout.

Latest Nebraska missing persons cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.