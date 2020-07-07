You are the owner of this article.
Body found near Tecumseh believed to be missing Beatrice man, county attorney says
Body found near Tecumseh believed to be missing Beatrice man, county attorney says

The man found dead Monday near Tecumseh is believed to be Mark Swarthout, a 56-year-old Beatrice man who had been missing since June 23, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said Tuesday.

Smith said further testing would be done to confirm the body was Swarthout's and to determine the cause of death. 

Tuesday in a Facebook post, Steve Swarthout thanked everyone who helped search for his brother the past 12 days.

"With our deepest regret our search ended yesterday. My brother joined his son Damon Swarthout in heaven," he said.

Mark Swarthout was the service manager at Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge, his brother's car dealership in Beatrice.

Monday, Smith said a body was found in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway just off U.S. 136, about 4½ miles west of Tecumseh. The location was not visible from the highway.

Smith said the sheriff's office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate. He said further investigation led them to believe it was Swarthout.

Mark Swarthout

Swarthout
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News