Body found near Riverside Park in Beatrice

BEATRICE -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found near Riverside Park on Monday.

Just after 10 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the north side of the Big Blue River, just northwest of Riverside Park, for a death investigation.

Someone boating on the Big Blue River, who had gotten out their boat and climbed up an incline on the north bank, spotted the body in a wooded area, according to a sheriff's office press release.

The sheriff's office, which is coordinating the investigation with the Beatrice Police Department, did not identify the body. An autopsy was scheduled.

