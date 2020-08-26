Body found near park identified as missing Beatrice man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE -- A body found near Riverside Park on Monday has been identified as a missing Beatrice man.

Robert “Bobby” Barton was reported missing by a friend and had not been seen since the evening of Aug. 15.

Beatrice police said he was last seen walking into the tree line at Riverside Park, and that he may have gone into the river.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was called to the north side of the Big Blue River, just northwest of Riverside Park, for a death investigation.

According to a news release from the department, a boater got off the river and went onto the north bank, climbed up an incline and spotted a body in the wooded area.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris, who is also the county coroner, confirmed Wednesday morning that the body found was Barton. Harris added that no foul play is suspected in the death.

An autopsy was scheduled.

