Body found in a vehicle in a pasture near Tecumseh, Johnson County attorney says

A man's body was found Monday morning in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway just off U.S. 136, about 4½ miles west of Tecumseh, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says.

He said the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body being found in a location not visible from the highway.

Smith said the sheriff's office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the death and identify the remains. The cause of death is under investigation, he said.

Until the man's identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified, no further information about his identity would be released, Smith said.

