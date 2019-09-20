Two Grand Island men were found dead Thursday night in a sandpit lake near Shelton, the Kearney Hub reported.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9:20 p.m. to Catfish Cove Place, a subdivision south of Shelton, because a construction company couldn’t find one of its employees, who had been working on a nearby residential construction project.
They then learned two co-workers from Grand Island -- ages 26 and 37 -- hadn’t been seen since Thursday morning, when they’d reportedly planned to fish the sandpit before starting work.
You have free articles remaining.
A three-hour air, ground and water search ended when the men were found in the sandpit behind the construction site.
Authorities have not yet released the men’s names.
The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play, the newspaper reported. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office ordered autopsies.