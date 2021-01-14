Blizzard warning issued for Lincoln

Lincoln is now in a blizzard warning starting at 12 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said up to 2 inches of snow combined with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could create dangerous conditions.

The weather service said the snow and wind will lead to "difficult-to-impossible travel due to near-zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted. Power outages and tree damage are also possible."

The blizzard warning issued Thursday afternoon also includes Colfax, Saunders, Johnson and Pawnee counties and goes until 6 p.m. An additional 20 or so counties in eastern Nebraska, stretching from the South Dakota to Kansas borders also are in a blizzard warning.

Lincoln also is in a high wind warning from midnight-6 p.m.

Thursday morning, Lincoln recorded a peak wind gust of 51 miles per hour.

The high Friday is only forecast to reach 28 degrees, but the winter weather will be short lived. The temperature is forecast to climb into the mid-30s on Saturday and the low 40s on Sunday.

